Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 4 Midday

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Midday" game were: 3, 4, 7, 8
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago
(three, four, seven, eight)

