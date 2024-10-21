Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were: 0, 2, 7, 7, 9
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
