Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were: 0, 1, 1, 3, 6
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:

0, 1, 1, 3, 6

(zero, one, one, three, six)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Liberty Twp. regulating placement of EV charging stations
2
Railroad companies fail to join safety program after toxic Ohio...
3
Mercy Health - Urbana helping students with disabilities prepare for...
4
Construction on Hamilton data center could get started next year
5
Former 700 WLW radio personality Gary Burbank dies