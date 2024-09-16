Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 5 Midday

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Midday" game were:
0, 4, 5, 7, 9
(zero, four, five, seven, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
UPDATE: Wittenberg moves to online classes Monday after pair of threats
2
Springfield church’s greeting cards help residents welcome Haitian...
3
Springfield Haitian restaurant draws crowds; manager says, ‘We came...
4
Tournament features auction with items signed by oldest-surviving Negro...
5
Springfield man talks about fear Haitians face following week of...