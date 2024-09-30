Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 5 Midday

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Midday" game were:
0, 1, 3, 4, 5
(zero, one, three, four, five)
