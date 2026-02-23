Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 1, 9, 17, 20, 33
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

1, 9, 17, 20, 33

(one, nine, seventeen, twenty, thirty-three)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
1 dead, 1 injured after Middletown shooting
2
Fire breaks out at historic Butler County Courthouse
3
Ludlow Street and Second Street in Hamilton temporarily closed...
4
Proposed data center could be one of Ohio’s biggest power guzzlers
5
‘Black Lives as Subject Matter III’ exhibition open at Springfield...