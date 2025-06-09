Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
6, 8, 11, 13, 18
(six, eight, eleven, thirteen, eightteen)
