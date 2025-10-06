Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
18, 20, 21, 22, 26
(eightteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Health Expo ‘25 to offer interactive, informative fun event
2
Middletown police seeking information for early morning shots fired...
3
QuikTrip West Chester Twp. grand opening includes gas-for-a-year...
4
Butler County crisis hotline restored after being shut down for a day
5
Downtown Springfield to welcome Trick-or-Treaters Oct. 24