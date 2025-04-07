Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 6, 7, 8, 12, 26
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

6, 7, 8, 12, 26

(six, seven, eight, twelve, twenty-six)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Hollow Earth Theory: What is it? Why is there a Hamilton connection to...
2
Photo ops in Middletown: Movies in the Park events to have character...
3
Community celebrates Haitians at Dave Chappelle, Wyclef Jean show
4
Mass Protests Across the Country Show Resistance to Trump
5
Edgewood Schools superintendent Kelly Spivey resigns