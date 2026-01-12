Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
6, 15, 18, 23, 35
(six, fifteen, eightteen, twenty-three, thirty-five)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
‘We thought we did our due diligence’: Butler County couple recounts...
2
John Carter, guilty in death of Katelyn Markham, denied early prison...
3
Things to do in Springfield this weekend: Live music, brunch and an...
4
WATCH: The old Forest Fair Mall is a skeleton of its former self as...
5
Murder trial for Clark County man, 83, accused of shooting Uber driver...