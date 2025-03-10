Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
3, 8, 19, 29, 39
(three, eight, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)
