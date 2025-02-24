Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
4, 11, 12, 35, 39
(four, eleven, twelve, thirty-five, thirty-nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
3 takeaways from the Hamilton State of the Schools luncheon
2
Ferncliff Cemetery receives award, named one of Ohio’s most scenic...
3
Hamilton grad completes trilogy series following couple for 24 hours
4
Clark County prosecutor dismisses charges against 4 Chilean men for...
5
Springfield Haitians react to Trump ending protections: ‘Don’t panic'