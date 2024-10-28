Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 1, 9, 12, 19, 37
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

1, 9, 12, 19, 37

(one, nine, twelve, nineteen, thirty-seven)

