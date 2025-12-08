Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 5, 6, 25, 26, 32
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

5, 6, 25, 26, 32

(five, six, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-two)

