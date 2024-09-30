Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
16, 20, 23, 26, 36
(sixteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-six)
