Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 2, 4, 6
news
By The Associated Press
55 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

2, 4, 6

(two, four, six)

