Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 1, 4, 9
news
By The Associated Press
2 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

1, 4, 9

(one, four, nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Former Ross student faces felony charge after threatening students
2
Stargazing Night, carving workshop and more happening at Pyramid Hill...
3
5 buzz-worthy festivals happening this spring in Butler and Hamilton...
4
Area man pleads not guilty on charges related to sister-in-law’s death
5
Fairfield man stays in jail for allegedly assaulting Hamilton cop