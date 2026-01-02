Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

1, 4, 6

(one, four, six)

