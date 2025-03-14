Breaking: Suspect shooting, chasing man leads to discovery of homicide in Darke County

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 3, 4, 5, 8
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:

3, 4, 5, 8

(three, four, five, eight)

