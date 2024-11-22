Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 0, 2, 4, 9
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:

0, 2, 4, 9

(zero, two, four, nine)

