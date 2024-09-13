Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 4 Midday

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Midday" game were:
6, 6, 6, 9
(six, six, six, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Springfield City Hall, schools, county hit by bomb threat tied to...
2
Middletown Lyric Theatre closing after 46th season
3
Stopping accidents on Ohio 63 a top concern for Monroe
4
A wild few days: Springfield at heart of presidential debate, national...
5
Good Times Barbershop opens on Hamilton’s west side