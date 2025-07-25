Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
1, 2, 3, 6, 8
(one, two, three, six, eight)
