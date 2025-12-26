Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0, 0, 4, 5, 9
(zero, zero, four, five, nine)
