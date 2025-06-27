Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
3, 3, 3, 6, 6
(three, three, three, six, six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Ohio’s 2nd Wawa opens today in Fairfield
2
Sports card store expands as hobby continues growth
3
PETA to protest slaughtering of chickens outside Billy Yanks in...
4
New Ohio House bill to increase punishment for killing a peace officer
5
9 men facing deportation after separate Butler County investigations