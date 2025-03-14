Breaking: Suspect shooting, chasing man leads to discovery of homicide in Darke County

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were: 0, 0, 1, 2, 8
news
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:

0, 0, 1, 2, 8

(zero, zero, one, two, eight)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Middletown pizza business to expand into Hamilton this summer
2
Wittenberg placed in financial distress status by college accreditation...
3
Pour House remodel to be ready for St. Patrick’s Day
4
Hamilton man accused in hire-to-kill case involving woman
5
Miami U’s engineering cheerleaders apply mechanics in motion to game...