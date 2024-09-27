Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 5 Midday

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Midday" game were:
0, 0, 2, 3, 7
(zero, zero, two, three, seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
OVI checkpoint scheduled in Butler County tonight
2
Springfield man pleads not guilty; accused of pointing gun at Haitian...
3
Supreme Court rules against former Butler County Auditor’s request to...
4
Turner, lawmakers seek specific federal help for Springfield on Haitian...
5
Springfield adds metal detectors, security at city meeting; Rue details...