Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
13, 14, 15, 25, 31
(thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-one)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Citation issued for killing geese at Springfield-area golf course...
2
Shoppers are hoarding toilet paper again due to the port strike. But is...
3
Charges sought against Springfield woman who made first Haitian...
4
Springfield’s Champion GSE firm bought; job growth expected, new plant...
5
Local brewery collaborates with Miami University on new drinks