Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
5, 9, 21, 22, 38
(five, nine, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-eight)
