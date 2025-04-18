Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
4, 17, 20, 28, 34
(four, seventeen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-four)
