Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
8, 17, 23, 26, 31
(eight, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-one)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Trump administration throws out protections from deportation for...
2
What will happen to the former Towne Mall property in Middletown? City...
3
Poppy’s Smokehouse food truck to open diner at old Mundy’s location in...
4
Miami U. fraternity suspended as school investigates hazing allegation
5
Proposed site for new Miami University sports arena targeted