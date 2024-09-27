Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 5, 7, 19, 29, 32
news
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

5, 7, 19, 29, 32

(five, seven, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
OVI checkpoint scheduled in Butler County tonight
2
Springfield man pleads not guilty; accused of pointing gun at Haitian...
3
Supreme Court rules against former Butler County Auditor’s request to...
4
Turner, lawmakers seek specific federal help for Springfield on Haitian...
5
Springfield adds metal detectors, security at city meeting; Rue details...