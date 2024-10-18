Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
7, 8, 11, 19, 23
(seven, eight, eleven, nineteen, twenty-three)
