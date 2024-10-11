Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
2, 27, 30, 32, 37
(two, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Man flown to hospital, SWAT called after reported shooting in...
2
Area Ohio House rep promotes weather control conspiracy theory
3
Springfield couple share tale of outlasting Helene floods in North...
4
Hocus Pocus family festival back for eighth year in downtown Middletown
5
Judges: Lack of probable cause for charges vs. woman for Haitian...