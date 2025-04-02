Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:
1, 3, 4
(one, three, four)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Middletown man pleads guilty to sexually exploiting toddler on Snapchat
2
Springfield man indicted for murder in death of niece
3
Proposed Wawa location in Middletown under consideration by city...
4
StreetSpark’s 2025 mural to ‘Live the Dream’ in Jefferson neighborhood
5
Empty Bowls fundraiser coming to Champaign, Logan counties this week