Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
0, 1, 3, 5
(zero, one, three, five)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Division of Meyer Tool moving to Fairfield; headquarters to stay in...
2
Protester arrested outside Butler County Jail identified
3
Kayla Harrison, UFC champion, ‘embodies everything great about...
4
Butler County RTA to pilot safety tech for U.S. Dept of Transportation
5
Man deported seven times pleads guilty to murder charge