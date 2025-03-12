Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
2, 5, 6, 9
(two, five, six, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Middletown man found guilty of woman’s death sentenced to life in...
2
Ohio Supreme Court sides with judges who threw out criminal charges...
3
Snoop Dogg to perform after Reds game this summer
4
Ohio gun owners continue to seek conceal carry licenses despite no...
5
Box maker with large Hamilton presence to build plant in Indiana