Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 0, 0, 1, 1
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:

0, 0, 1, 1

(zero, zero, one, one)

