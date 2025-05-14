Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
1, 3, 6, 7
(one, three, six, seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Downtown Springfield train incident causes grain spill into Buck Creek
2
New Middletown fire chief selected
3
Suspect in Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy’s death pleads not guilty...
4
Teen killed in weekend Springfield crash was student at CTC, Shawnee
5
A short-term rentals tax in Ohio could be coming: Leaders project large...