Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
1, 2, 4, 4, 9
(one, two, four, four, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Attorney for Middletown man charged in child porn case considering...
2
160 years ago today, Ohio mourned as Lincoln funeral train rolled...
3
U.S. Sen. Husted to open office in Middletown
4
2 businesses to create dozens of new jobs in Butler County
5
Redevelopment of former woolen mill in Lindenwald could start this fall