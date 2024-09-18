Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were: 1, 3, 4, 7, 7
news
By The Associated Press
55 minutes ago
