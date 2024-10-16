Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0, 6, 6, 7, 9
(zero, six, six, seven, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Bomb squad called to Springfield elementary school for suspicious...
2
Cedarville study estimates university’s contribution to economy at $472...
3
Springfield officials: Criminal probe of staffing agencies, human...
4
Agave and Rye is finally open in Hamilton
5
Moreno, Ramaswamy and Shapiro talk future of conservatism with Miami...