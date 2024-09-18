Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 5 Midday

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Midday" game were:
3, 4, 6, 8, 8
(three, four, six, eight, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Highway Patrol greets Springfield school families in new safety effort
2
Airport Fest event on Saturday has rides, photo ops, music
3
Fenwick celebrates family’s ‘amazing generosity’ for donating 66 acres...
4
Social media threat targets Tecumseh schools; local student arrested
5
Springfield schools stop closing for threats, add safety help from...