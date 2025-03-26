Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 13, 18, 19, 31, 38
By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago
(thirteen, eightteen, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

