Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
4, 16, 20, 26, 36
(four, sixteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Multimillion-dollar computer data center project proposed for...
2
Ohio 129 exit at I-75 closes Tuesday night, overnight
3
Jake, Angela Wagner to be sentenced before final Pike County murder...
4
41-year-old Hamilton man accused of killing woman held without bond
5
Event Center of Middletown reborn as senior center and special occasion...