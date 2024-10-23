Breaking: At least one dead after reported shooting in Trotwood

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

3, 24, 34, 35, 38

(three, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-eight)

