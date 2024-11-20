Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
5, 27, 31, 34, 39
(five, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-nine)
