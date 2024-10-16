Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
8, 28, 30, 35, 37
(eight, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
