Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
12, 16, 30, 31, 38
(twelve, sixteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Work has started on new Texas Roadhouse in Hamilton
2
Car in river: Beware Middletown firemen training with vehicle
3
‘This doesn’t work’ - Auditors blast Ohio lawmakers’ property tax...
4
Hamilton man wants Butler County court’s help to hire a private...
5
Singer-songwriter Gina Chavez to close out Clark State season