Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
4, 5, 13, 22, 36
(four, five, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Did you know about George Wendt’s Butler County connection?
2
MacKenzie River closing location at Bridgewater Falls in Fairfield Twp.
3
A Badin grad bought his college after it became financially strapped
4
Coroner releases details in case of Ryan Hinton, the teen shot and...
5
Hamilton councilman Ryan to run for Butler County Commission