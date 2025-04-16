Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
8, 24, 33, 37, 39
(eight, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)
